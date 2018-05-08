Contact Us
Ex-Assembly Speaker Silver Found Guilty In Second Corruption Trial

Joe Lombardi
Former State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver
Former State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver Photo Credit: File photo

The former New York State Assembly Speaker has been convicted by a jury in Manhattan federal court on corruption charges.

Sheldon Silver was convicted of the same seven counts in 2015, but the conviction was reversed.

Silver, a Democrat, obtained nearly $4 million in illicit payments through an asbestos doctor and two real estate companies in return for legislative favors, jurors decided after a two-week trial.

The 74-year-old Silver, who represented lower Manhattan, will be sentenced July 13.

Silver, who served two decades as speaker, forfeited his seat in late 2015, along with  former Republican State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos, who was convicted in a corruption trial of his own.

