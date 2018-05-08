Ex-Assembly Speaker Silver Found Guilty In Second Corruption Trial

The former New York State Assembly Speaker has been convicted by a jury in Manhattan federal court on corruption charges.

Sheldon Silver was convicted of the same seven counts in 2015, but the conviction was reversed.

Silver, a Democrat, obtained nearly $4 million in illicit payments through an asbestos doctor and two real estate companies in return for legislative favors, jurors decided after a two-week trial.

The 74-year-old Silver, who represented lower Manhattan, will be sentenced July 13.

Silver, who served two decades as speaker, forfeited his seat in late 2015, along with former Republican State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos, who was convicted in a corruption trial of his own.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.