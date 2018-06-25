Contact Us
Ex-NY Times Editor Slams Coverage Of NYC Huge Congressional Primary Upset

Jill Abramson Photo Credit: Harvard University
Who Is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? On the left, she celebrates her Tuesday night Democratic Party upset win over U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley. Fans of TV's "Sex And The City" might recognize the woman on the right: Cynthia Nixon, a gubernatorial candidate. Photo Credit: Twitter @CynthiaNixon

Jill Abramson, the first female executive editor of The New York Times, blasted her former newspaper’s political coverage for missing campaign progress by Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez -- who pulled off a stunning victory in Tuesday's primary election.

Ocasio-Cortez, 28,  easily defeated incumbent U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley, seated in Congress since 1999 and once seen as a likely successor to Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi.

Linking to the so-called "Gray Lady's" article asking “Who Is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?” Abramson wrote that she was angered by the question.

“Kind of pisses me off that @nytimes is still asking Who Is Ocasio-Cortez? when it should have covered her campaign,” Abramson said. “Missing her rise akin to not seeing (Donald) Trump’s win coming in 2016.”

Even President Trump tweeted about Ocasio-Cortez' victory, while calling Congressman Crowley a "Big Trump Hater" in this post by the Republican who owns an estate in Bedford.

Abramson, executive editor of The New York Times from 2011 to 2014, is now a senior lecturer at Harvard University

