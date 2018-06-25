Ex-NY Times Editor Slams Coverage Of NYC Huge Congressional Primary Upset

Jill Abramson, the first female executive editor of The New York Times, blasted her former newspaper’s political coverage for missing campaign progress by Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez -- who pulled off a stunning victory in Tuesday's primary election.

Ocasio-Cortez, 28, easily defeated incumbent U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley, seated in Congress since 1999 and once seen as a likely successor to Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi.

Linking to the so-called "Gray Lady's" article asking “Who Is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?” Abramson wrote that she was angered by the question.

“Kind of pisses me off that @nytimes is still asking Who Is Ocasio-Cortez? when it should have covered her campaign,” Abramson said. “Missing her rise akin to not seeing (Donald) Trump’s win coming in 2016.”

Even President Trump tweeted about Ocasio-Cortez' victory, while calling Congressman Crowley a "Big Trump Hater" in this post by the Republican who owns an estate in Bedford.

Additional Daily Voice coverage of Ocasio-Cortez' upset win for the 14th Congressional District seat can be found by clicking here.

Abramson, executive editor of The New York Times from 2011 to 2014, is now a senior lecturer at Harvard University

