Ex-SDNY Prosecutor Preet Bharara Eyes Possible Run For New York AG

Is a run at Attorney General in line for Preet Bharara, the former United States Attorney for the Southern District who was ousted by President Donald Trump as part of a purge of Obama administration appointees last year?

Following former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s abrupt resignation earlier this week amid abuse allegations from several women, speculation about his permanent replacement after the appointment of acting Attorney General Barbara Underwood has run wild.

In a podcast posted this week, Bharara said that he has been approached by multiple parties encouraging him to run as a replacement to Schneiderman.

“In respect to what I will do about the election in November, that’s for another day,” Bharara said. “Stay Tuned, we’ll see.”

Bharara was among 47 prosecutors who were ordered to resign by Trump last year as he cleaned house from the Obama era. He steadfastly refused to accept that order and was fired in March, he announced on Twitter.

Bharara made a name for himself after he took office in 2009, targeting big names such as former Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos, J.P. Morgan Chase and the Big Money Bosses, when he charged 120 gang members with various offenses, ending a nine-year run in the Bronx. He has also investigated Mayor Bill de Blasio and Trump himself.

The Attorney General position will be on the ballot in November, with the appointee claiming a full, four-year term in office.

On his “Stay Tuned” podcast, Bharara added that, “like I said, I think politics is not really for me, but it’s an important job, it’s an important time, so we’ll see.”

