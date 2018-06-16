Former Ally Will Challenge Cuomo, Citing 'Corrupt Political Culture'

Stephanie Ann Miner, 48, the first female mayor of Syracuse and a former top leader in the state Democratic Party, has decided to launch an independent run for governor against Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo, an incumbent from New Castle, already faces a Democratic challenge from Cynthia Nixon of Manhattan, an education activist best known for her acting on television's "Sex and the City."

According to multiple news reports, Miner became a frequent critic of Cuomo's policies about five years ago.

“I cannot be a silent witness to what I think is a corrupt political culture that is hurting real people every day,” Miner said in this New York Times interview announcing her third-party candidacy.

Cuomo is running for a third four-year term. The Republican Party candidate is Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro.

Several public opinion polls, including this recent one reported by Daily Voice , have found Cuomo enjoying comfortable early leads over Nixon and Molinaro.

