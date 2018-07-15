Former NY State Senate Majority Leader, Son Convicted Of Bribery, Extortion

Guilty, again.

Former New York State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos and his son, Adam Skelos, have been convicted on corruption charges in federal court.

The two had previously been found guilty of the same offenses by a jury in December 2015, but their convictions were overturned by a U.S. Court of Appeals."

United States Attorney Robert Khuzami announced Tuesday, July 17 that the Skelos’ have been found guilty of bribery, extortion and honest services fraud charges following a five-week trial in court.

“For the second time, Dean Skelos repeatedly abused his official position to obtain more than $300,000 in bribes and extortion payments made to his son," Khuzmani said.

According to Khuzami, beginning in 2011, while Dean Skelos was serving as the Majority Leader and co-Majority Leader of the New York State Senate, he “used his power to pressure companies with business before New York State to make payments to his son, who substantially depended on these companies for his income.”

In total, Dean Skelos obtained more than $300,000 in payments through “persistent and repeated pressure applied to senior executives of three different companies that needed legislation passed in the New York State Senate and other official actions from Dean Skelos.”

The schemes included the Glenwood Management Corp. in Manhattan, which paid more than $20,000 upfront and $4,000 monthly to the younger Skelos. In exchange, they sought real estate tax abatements and real estate legislation favorable to them. At the same time, two other companies were paying thousands for “consulting contracts” in exchange for favors.

Both Skelos' will potentially face decades in prison when they are sentenced on Oct. 24.

“Yet again, a New York jury heard a sordid tale of bribery, extortion, and the abuse of power by a powerful public official of this State,” Khuzami said in a statement. “And yet again, a jury responded with a unanimous verdict of guilt, in this case of Dean Skelos and his son Adam – sending the resounding message that political corruption will not be tolerated.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.