Gillibrand, Cuomo Rank High Among 2020 Democratic Presidential Prospects

Could the 2020 presidential election once again be New York v. New York?

Poll Who do you think is the leading Democratic contender for 2020 Presidential nomination? Sen. Bernie Sanders (VT) Independent Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (NY) Former VP Joe Biden Gov. Andrew Cuomo (NY) Sen. Elizabeth Warren (MA) None of these Sen. Kamala Harris (CA) Sen. Cory Booker (NJ) Sen. Chris Murphy (CT) Oprah Winfrey (Media) Sen. Sherrod Brown (OH) Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (Actor) Independent Submit Vote View Results Current Results Who do you think is the leading Democratic contender for 2020 Presidential nomination? Sen. Bernie Sanders (VT) Independent 5%

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (NY) 16%

Former VP Joe Biden 16%

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (NY) 9%

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (MA) 4%

None of these 33%

Sen. Kamala Harris (CA) 2%

Sen. Cory Booker (NJ) 4%

Sen. Chris Murphy (CT) 0%

Oprah Winfrey (Media) 2%

Sen. Sherrod Brown (OH) 0%

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (Actor) Independent 9% Back to Vote

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-New Castle) made the Washington Post's list of the top 15 Democratic presidential candidates for 2020 to challenge Republican President Donald Trump, a fellow New Yorker. Gillibrand came in 4th while Cuomo was 10th. Sen. Bernie Sanders was ranked first.

Gillibrand has made a name for herself on the national stage after calling for Trump to resign over allegations of sexual misconduct. Trump responded by tweeting Gillibrand "would do anything" for campaign contributions.

Gillibrand also called for Sen. Al Franken to resign and said former President Bill Clinton should've resigned when he was president. Gillibrand is up for re-election next year.

Cuomo, who is also running for re-election next year, took a step back in the Post's rankings after his back and forth with a female reporter over an aide being accused of sexual misconduct.

When asked by Karen DeWitt, a public radio correspondent about the state's sexual harassment policies, Cuomo said her question was a "disservice to women."

"When you say it's state government, you do a disservice to women, with all due respect, even though you're a woman," Cuomo said. “You have it going on in journalism. What are you going to do different?”

Cuomo said he would address the issue during his State of the State address in January. in October, an aide to Cuomo resigned over allegations over sexual harassment.

To read the Post list, click here .

