Gov. Cuomo Touts Progressive Agenda At State Of State Address

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York was once again the nation's vanguard for social justice at his annual State of the State address Tuesday.

The governor's address included proposed criminal justice reform and initiatives to combat the new federal tax reform bill that Cuomo called a federal assault on the state.

"The state has made unprecedented progress," Cuomo, who is running for a third term this year, said. "The economy is stronger than ever. Crime is down statewide. We have more high school graduates. We have conserved more land than ever before. We have made historic investments in education and healthcare."

Cuomo said the state's unemployment rate has dropped to 4.7 percent and the state has the highest credit rating in 40 years. Despite the rosy economic outlook, Cuomo criticized the federal government for its attempts to hurt the state with its tax reform bill.

"They are trying to make the state less competitive," Cuomo said. "They are helping other states at our expense. They are trying to roll back New York's position as an economic leader.

Proposals ending cash bail for minor offenses and reducing trial delays.

"Race and wealth should not be factors in our justice system," Cuomo said.

Cuomo also proposed election reforms, including offering same-day registration and early voting.

The federal tax reform bill was the main focus of Cuomo's derision and he said the state plans to fight it. The bill caps state and local property tax deductions at $10,000, which hurts people who live in high tax states, like New York.

"It's trickle-down economics on steroids," Cuomo said. "It didn't work in the 1980s and it won't work now. The state will get richer. This is robbing blue states to pay for red states. It's an economic civil war. It could cause people to leave New York and reduce our ability to attract businesses."

Cuomo said they plan to challenge the bill in court, launch a tax fairness for all campaign, and possibly replace state income taxes with payroll taxes.

"We must protect New York taxpayers from this assault," Cuomo said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.