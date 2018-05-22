Hillary Clinton's Endorsement Of Cuomo Over Nixon Angers Some Feminists

Hillary Clinton of Chappaqua endorsed fellow Westchester County resident Andrew Cuomo for another term as governor during Wednesday's Democratic Party Convention on Long Island.

"We need leaders who stand up for progressive values and stand up to those who try turn neighbor against neighbor and sow seeds of division," Clinton said, while never mentioning President Trump by name. "Most of all we need leaders who believe in producing results and getting things done."

Clinton's endorsement is angering feminists who are backing the more progressive Democrat, Cynthia Nixon of Manhattan, television star from "Sex And The City," according to this report in Political Insider.

Clinton's endorsement is "a move sure to enrage liberal activists seeking Mr. Cuomo’s ouster. . ." The New York Times reported here.

Cuomo of New Castle has enjoyed a wide lead in political polling of the Democratic primary race against Nixon, as well as Republican Marc Molinaro, Dutchess County executive, who got the state GOP endorsement this week.

