Hudson Valley Mayor Named Stephanie Miner Running Mate In Governor's Race

Pelham Mayor Michael Volpe plans to run for state lieutenant governor on an Independent party line with former Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner.

Miner, a registered Democrat, is running against Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New Castle as an independent candidate -- as reported here by Daily Voice.

Volpe said he will continue as Pelham's mayor while running for statewide office.

"In the coming weeks I will be working with a running mate and a team to become an independent candidate for Lieutenant Governor in New York," Volpe wrote in a prepared statement. "Our party will be SAM which is affiliated with the Serve America Movement .

"We hope to get on the statewide ballot by securing at least 15,000 signatures on petitions before the state imposed deadline in late August,'' Volpe said.

"I am doing this because I believe our two-party (political) system is broken and our country and state are heading in the wrong direction. We need an independent, bi-partisan and cooperative approach to government locally, statewide and on a national level. Many people talk about this and desire such an approach, but do nothing."

Volpe said he will continue working in the coming months but may take a short leave-of-absence from Venable, his law firm, in the fall -- assuming the petition effort is successful.

Volpe suggested that anyone who needs to contact him should use his personal email for political issues: mjvolpe23@gmail.com.

