Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Senate OKs Bill To Add 'TZB' To Official Bridge Name, But Assembly Adjourns
politics

Immigration Crisis A 'Human Tragedy, Threat To Our Values,' Cuomo Says

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Gov. Andrew Cuomo Photo Credit: Provided

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the Trump Administration’s "inhumane treatment of immigrant children has left a dark stain on the history of our nation."

"It is a human tragedy and a threat to our values," the New Castle Democrat wrote in this Wednesday column in The New York Times.

President Trump signed an executive order on June 20 rolling back his policy of separating parents from their children while claiming to solve a problem that was of his own creation.

"But this order is no solution at all," Cuomo wrote. "It still leaves open the long-term detention of immigrant children, which would clearly violate federal law."

"Moreover, you can’t un-abuse the more than 2,300 children who have been separated from their parents at the border with the swipe of a pen," Cuomo said.

Daily Voice reported earlier on this New York state lawsuit to challenge Trump's move to separate immigrant children from their parents.

This Daily Voice story detailed where some of the separated migrant children were expected to be sheltered in Westchester.

In the opinion piece titled, "A Moral Outrage We Must Not Tolerate," Cuomo said:

"New York will not remain silent. Our state has always served as a beacon of liberty and opportunity for the world, and the Lady of the Harbor holds her torch high not only to light the way for immigrants, but to light the way forward when our country is lost."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.