Immigration Crisis A 'Human Tragedy, Threat To Our Values,' Cuomo Says

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the Trump Administration’s "inhumane treatment of immigrant children has left a dark stain on the history of our nation."

"It is a human tragedy and a threat to our values," the New Castle Democrat wrote in this Wednesday column in The New York Times.

President Trump signed an executive order on June 20 rolling back his policy of separating parents from their children while claiming to solve a problem that was of his own creation.

"But this order is no solution at all," Cuomo wrote. "It still leaves open the long-term detention of immigrant children, which would clearly violate federal law."

"Moreover, you can’t un-abuse the more than 2,300 children who have been separated from their parents at the border with the swipe of a pen," Cuomo said.

In the opinion piece titled, "A Moral Outrage We Must Not Tolerate," Cuomo said:

"New York will not remain silent. Our state has always served as a beacon of liberty and opportunity for the world, and the Lady of the Harbor holds her torch high not only to light the way for immigrants, but to light the way forward when our country is lost."

