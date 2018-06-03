It's Official: Maloney To Run For Attorney General

U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, a third-term Democratic congressman Putnam County, has decided to run for New York Attorney General, according to multiple news reports.

Maloney floated the notion of seeking the nomination shortly after Attorney General Eric Schneiderman resigned suddenly over a sex and battery abuse scandal.

Maloney's entry into the Democratic primary for Attorney General raised these legal questions: Can he spend any of his more than $3 million in congressional campaign funds on a statewide election? And can Maloney seek two public offices at the same time, since he also is up for re-election to Congress in November?

The Cold Spring resident is the first openly gay member of Congress elected from the State of New York. Previously, he was a partner at two global law firms and ran a high-tech business. He also served as a senior adviser to President Bill Clinton and two Governors of New York.

