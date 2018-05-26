Contact Us
politics

Maloney Moves Closer To Throwing Hat In Ring For State Attorney General

Sean Patrick Maloney
Sean Patrick Maloney Photo Credit: File

U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney has formed an exploratory committee to weigh a run for New York attorney general.

The third-term Democratic congressman from Cold Spring expects to decide by June 6, according to multiple news reports.

Maloney floated the notion of seeking the nomination shortly after Attorney General Eric Schneiderman resigned suddenly over a sex and battery abuse scandal.

Tuesday's shift is a 360-degree change from a statement Maloney released two weeks ago. On May 14, Maloney announced he would decline to interview with members of the New York State Assembly for appointment as Attorney General:

"The Assembly is fulfilling its constitutional responsibility to select someone to serve the remainder of this Attorney General term. I intended to participate in the Assembly's process out of respect for those proceedings and because I am currently considering whether to run for the office later this year," Maloney said at that time. "But, because Acting Attorney General Barbara Underwood has entered the Assembly’s process -- and she is a tremendously qualified candidate who could serve out the remainder of this term free of any political considerations -- I have decided to support her bid to fill the vacancy between now and the election."

Maloney is the first openly gay member of Congress elected from the State of New York. Previously, he was a partner at two global law firms and ran a high-tech business. He also served as a senior adviser to President Bill Clinton and two Governors of New York.

