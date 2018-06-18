Molinaro Cites 'Quid-Pro-Cuomo' Emails In Bid-Rigging Trial

Secret emails loomed large as communications detailing "Quid-pro-Cuomo" were presented by federal prosecutors at the "Buffalo Billion bid-rigging trial," Republican gubernatorial candidate Marc Molinaro said in a campaign mailing.

The Dutchess County executive, who is running against Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New Castle, was referring to the federal corruption case investigating links between Democratic campaign donations and state-backed developers.

A SUNY official on trial for allegedly rigging bids to favor donors to Cuomo on Upstate economic development projects was advised about one successful developer’s “connections to AC,” according to an email disclosed in federal court in Manhattan on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, SUNY high-tech-development official Alain Kaloyeros couldn’t recall who Buffalo contractor Louis P. Ciminelli was, asking “Who is he?” in a May 1, 2013, exchange with lobbyist and ex-Cuomo aide Todd Howe.

Howe, a $25,000-a-month adviser whom Kaloyeros hired to help gain Cuomo’s trust, replied: “The Buffalo Developer per our discussion about AC and his connection to AC."

“Oh s***,” Kaloyeros wrote back. “Senior moment.”

""AC" and "GMAC" are initials in emails that refer to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, according to federal prosecutors. They released the damaging emails this week to show the governor's close ties with developers who won almost a billion in contracts and returned the favor by showering Cuomo with hundreds of thousands in campaign donations.

"There are 193 days left in 2018 and the end of Cuomo's corrupt reign. Send a message to "Quid-pro-Cuomo" that his days of dirty deals are numbered," Molinaro wrote in a campaign fundraising email.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.