Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Storm Leaves More Than 1K Without Power In Rockland
politics

Molinaro Gets Conservative Party Nod In Governor's Race

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Marc Molinaro
Marc Molinaro Photo Credit: Contributed

Top officials at the state Conservative Party announced Monday, April 16 that they are backing Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro for governor.

The move makes Molinaro the increasingly likely candidate to secure the Republican endorsement next month when the state GOP committee meets in New York City.

“Marc Molinaro will make New York more affordable and end Andrew Cuomo’s culture of corruption – he has the record, the message and the integrity to get our state back on track,” said Conservative Party Chairman Mike Long.

Molinaro is competing for the Republican candidacy against state Sen. John DeFrancisco of Syracuse and Joe Holland, a former official in Gov. George Pataki’s administration.

Since February, Molinaro has racked up a majority of the weighted vote of Republican county chairs ahead of the May state convention.

“Thank you Mike Long and the executive committee of the State Conservative Party for your support,” Molinaro said. “I’m running to unite New York in a common purpose to make this state affordable, hold this government accountable and break down barriers for all New Yorkers.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.