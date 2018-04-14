Molinaro Gets Conservative Party Nod In Governor's Race

Top officials at the state Conservative Party announced Monday, April 16 that they are backing Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro for governor.

The move makes Molinaro the increasingly likely candidate to secure the Republican endorsement next month when the state GOP committee meets in New York City.

“Marc Molinaro will make New York more affordable and end Andrew Cuomo’s culture of corruption – he has the record, the message and the integrity to get our state back on track,” said Conservative Party Chairman Mike Long.

Molinaro is competing for the Republican candidacy against state Sen. John DeFrancisco of Syracuse and Joe Holland, a former official in Gov. George Pataki’s administration.

Since February, Molinaro has racked up a majority of the weighted vote of Republican county chairs ahead of the May state convention.

“Thank you Mike Long and the executive committee of the State Conservative Party for your support,” Molinaro said. “I’m running to unite New York in a common purpose to make this state affordable, hold this government accountable and break down barriers for all New Yorkers.”

