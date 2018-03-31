Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Molinaro Hits Back On Corruption After Cuomo Calls Him 'Trump Clone'

Jon Craig
Joe Lombardi
Marc Molinaro formally announced his run for governor on Monday.
Marc Molinaro formally announced his run for governor on Monday. Photo Credit: Contributed

After Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New Castle called Republican challenger Marc Molinaro "a Trump clone," according to media reports, Molinaro quickly struck back.

Poll
If the governor's race pitted these two candidates against each other, who would you support?
If the governor's race pitted these two candidates against each other, who would you support?

  • Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo
    26%
  • Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro
    74%

The Dutchess county executive, in this interview, discussed how Cuomo is self-absorbed with presidential ambitions and embroiled in a corruption scandal.

Molinaro has told reporters that he did not vote for Donald Trump for president, but wrote in the name of Chris Gibson, a former U.S. congressman from New York.

Underlining his lack of affinity with Trump, Molinaro told The New York Times that he didn’t think “tweeting meaner” was a “way to govern.”

Molinaro formally announced his candidacy on Monday as reported here by Daily Voice.

Molinaro's other announced Republican Party opponent is state Sen. John DeFrancisco of Syracuse.

Cuomo has a Democratic primary race against Cynthia Nixon, an actress from New York City who starred in "Sex and the City."

