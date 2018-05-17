Molinaro Picks Running Mate, Forming All-Hudson Valley Ticket

Republican gubernatorial candidate Marc Molinaro now has a running mate.

Poll Who do you want to win the 2018 NY gubernatorial election? Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) Actress Cynthia Nixon (D) Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro (R) Submit Vote View Results Current Results Who do you want to win the 2018 NY gubernatorial election? Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) 23%

Actress Cynthia Nixon (D) 14%

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro (R) 63% Back to Vote

The Dutchess County Executive announced Sunday afternoon that he has decided on former Rye Deputy Mayor Julie Killian.

Killian has twice lost races for the State Senate, including this year when she fell to Shelley Mayer in a special election for Westchester County Executive George Latimer's former seat.

Molinaro's selection came after he launched a search committee for the spot in April.

He also considered Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo and Islip Town Councilwoman Trish Bergin-Weichbrodt, according to a New York Post report.

Molinaro said Killian's experience as a mother of five children will make her a "champion" for drug education and prevention, along with funding and services for students with learning needs.

He noted she has assailed the "corruption tax" in Albany that he said "drives property taxes even higher."

The Molinaro/Killian ticket is expected to run on the Republican, Conservative and Reform Party ballots.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.