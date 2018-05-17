Contact Us
date 2018-05-17
Ramapo Daily Voice

politics

Molinaro Picks Running Mate, Forming All-Hudson Valley Ticket

Julie Killian
Julie Killian Photo Credit: Contributed

Republican gubernatorial candidate Marc Molinaro now has a running mate.

Who do you want to win the 2018 NY gubernatorial election?
Current Results

Who do you want to win the 2018 NY gubernatorial election?

  • Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D)
    23%
  • Actress Cynthia Nixon (D)
    14%
  • Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro (R)
    63%

The Dutchess County Executive announced Sunday afternoon that he has decided on former Rye Deputy Mayor Julie Killian.

Killian has twice lost races for the State Senate, including this year when she fell to Shelley Mayer in a special election for Westchester County Executive George Latimer's former seat.

Molinaro's selection came after he launched a search committee for the spot in April.

He also considered Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo and Islip Town Councilwoman Trish Bergin-Weichbrodt, according to a New York Post report.

Molinaro said Killian's experience as a mother of five children will make her a "champion" for drug education and prevention, along with funding and services for students with learning needs.

He noted she has assailed the "corruption tax" in Albany that he said "drives property taxes even higher."

The Molinaro/Killian ticket is expected to run on the Republican, Conservative and Reform Party ballots.

