Molinaro Slams Cuomo For Keeping $300K In Donations From Developers

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro is quickly ramping up his gubernatorial campaign against incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New Castle by tying campaign contributions to major developers who are under federal investigation.

In an email to supporters and news media on Tuesday, June 5, the Republican's campaign wrote: "Andrew Cuomo doesn't understand right from wrong, something Marc Molinaro learned at a young age."

"As Governor, Marc Molinaro will always do what is RIGHT and put people over politics," the campaign email wrote. "Donate $25, $50, $100 or even $500 today to help get our message out!"

Molinaro was quoted in this New York Post article on Monday that detailed a failed film project in a Syracuse suburb: Molinaro blasted Cuomo for keeping $300,000 in political donations from developers tied to the $15 million state-financed film studio.

The movie production center -- aimed at reviving Central New York's economy -- has produced two of the 350 permanent jobs promised by Cuomo, so the state is selling the 7.6-acre facility to Onondaga County government for $1, the Post reported. The county said it will ask the state for $1.7 million to cover operating costs and improvements. Several Cuomo donors involved in the project are facing federal corruption charges, according to an earlier article in the Post.

“A CEO would resign or be fired for such gross mismanagement,” Molinaro said. “The least Governor Cuomo can do is give back the money he made from the deal, or donate it to the state treasury.”

Cuomo's campaign declined comment on the donations, referring questions to the state Empire State Development Corporation.

