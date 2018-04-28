Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Man Stabbed By Co-Worker On Route 59, Police Say
politics

Murder Trial Starts In Death Of Former Cuomo Aide

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Carey Gabay
Carey Gabay Photo Credit: Contributed

The murder trial of four men accused of murdering a former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is now underway.

Opening statements began on Monday at the trial of Micah Alleyne, Kenny Bazile, Stanley Elianor and Keith Luncheon, who are facing murder charges after opening fire during a J’ouvert celebration, leading to the death of Carey Gabay, who was struck with a stray bullet in September 2015.

Gabay was hospitalized after being struck in the head, and died nine days later from his injury. Two others are facing charges for their roles in the fatal incident, one of whom is being tried in front of a separate jury and the other has accepted a plea deal. Tyshawn Crawford, who accepted the plea, is expected to testify against the other five suspects.

According to a New York Daily News report , as the trial began, Assistant District Attorney Olatokunbo said that “these four men, these four gangsters, took that morning as an opportunity to wage an all-out war,” creating a “zone of danger” in which Gabay was fatally shot in the head.

Each of the suspects is facing life in prison. Keep following Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.