Murder Trial Starts In Death Of Former Cuomo Aide

The murder trial of four men accused of murdering a former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is now underway.

Opening statements began on Monday at the trial of Micah Alleyne, Kenny Bazile, Stanley Elianor and Keith Luncheon, who are facing murder charges after opening fire during a J’ouvert celebration, leading to the death of Carey Gabay, who was struck with a stray bullet in September 2015.

Gabay was hospitalized after being struck in the head, and died nine days later from his injury. Two others are facing charges for their roles in the fatal incident, one of whom is being tried in front of a separate jury and the other has accepted a plea deal. Tyshawn Crawford, who accepted the plea, is expected to testify against the other five suspects.

According to a New York Daily News report , as the trial began, Assistant District Attorney Olatokunbo said that “these four men, these four gangsters, took that morning as an opportunity to wage an all-out war,” creating a “zone of danger” in which Gabay was fatally shot in the head.

Each of the suspects is facing life in prison. Keep following Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.