Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
politics

New Poll Shows Who New Yorkers Favor In A Cuomo-Molinaro Race

Gov. Andrew Cuomo of Westchester and Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro
Gov. Andrew Cuomo of Westchester and Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's "favorability rating" rose slightly among likely voters in a June poll by Siena College.

Who do you want to win the 2018 NY gubernatorial election?
  • Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D)
    22%
  • Actress Cynthia Nixon (D)
    11%
  • Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro (R)
    66%

The governor from New Castle enjoys a widening lead in his Democratic primary race against New York City activist and TV actor Cynthia Nixon and Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, the Republican Party candidate.

The political opinion poll found that Molinaro remains essentially unknown to more than two-thirds of likely voters.

Cuomo leads Molinaro by 56 to 37 percent, according to the newest Siena College poll of likely New York state general election voters.

Among Democrats polled, Cuomo leads Nixon by 61 to 26 percent. That's up from 58 to 27 percent in Siena’s April poll of registered voters.

Nixon also leads Molinaro, but by a narrower 46 to 35 percent margin.

Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said, “Nixon has a lot of catching up to do to make this race competitive. . . . Cuomo has the support of almost two-thirds of Democrats in New York City and more than three-quarters in the downstate suburbs."

“Looking ahead to the general election, Molinaro also has a lot of work to do if he wants to be the first Republican to win statewide in 16 years," Greenberg said.

The last Republican governor was George Pataki of Garrison, former mayor of Peekskill and an early presidential candidate against Donald Trump.

