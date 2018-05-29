Nixon Gubernatorial Campaign Knocked For Misspelling Upstate City

"Sex And The City" actor Cynthia Nixon's gubernatorial campaign got some bad press on Friday after it misspelled a pretty well-known upstate city, according to media reports.

Nixon will be in Ithaca on Sunday — but her campaign didn't spell it right on an invitation to the event on June 1.

"Cynthia is coming to Ithica!" the subject line of the email to supporters reads.

"Will you sign up now to attend a candidate meet & greet in Ithica on Sunday evening, and learn how you can be involved?" the invite continues.

"Ithica Round-Table with Cynthia Nixon," the email continues.

Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick, a Cornell University graduate and popular city Democrat, said he wasn't too offended by the typographical error.

Myrick is supporting Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New Castle for a third term, and he said the typo may go to a larger concern he has about Nixon's candidacy.

Nixon, of Manhattan, is running in her first political campaign and faces Cuomo in the Sept. 13 Democratic Party primary. The winner will oppose Republican Dutchess County Marc Molinaro in the November general election.

Nixon campaign spokesman Lauren Hitt said the email was sent in error and poked fun at the mistake, according to this article. Then she emailed a photo of an aide writing "Ithaca" over and over again on a whiteboard.

The Ithaca event begins at 7.30 p.m. on Sunday, June 3 at the Argos Inn. It's a meet and greet with the candidate in one of the most liberal regions of New York; Nixon is considered more progressive than Cuomo.

"We don’t have to settle for the way things are," Nixon's invite says. "New York deserves a governor that will stand with the people, not the corporate donors and the super rich campaign contributors who line their campaign accounts."

Shortly after launching her first political campaign, Nixon was asked by the New York Times where upstate begins: She responded Ithaca, which her campaign later said was a joke.

Cuomo, who some New Yorkers think lives "Upstate" in Westchester, took some shots this past week himself after he made a joke about disabilities while talking about his brother Chris, as reported here by Daily Voice.

