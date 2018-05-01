Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: New Round Of Thunderstorms With Gusty Winds Possible
politics

Nixon Releases Tax Returns: Candidate, Wife Earned $1.9M In 2017

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Cynthia Nixon during a recent campaign stop.
Cynthia Nixon during a recent campaign stop. Photo Credit: Facebook

Cynthia Nixon, the “Sex and the City” television star who faces Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary for governor has released tax returns showing she and her wife reported income of $1.9 million last year, according to multiple news reports.

Poll
Who do you want to win the 2018 NY gubernatorial election?
Current Results

Who do you want to win the 2018 NY gubernatorial election?

  • Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D)
    21%
  • Actress Cynthia Nixon (D)
    13%
  • Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro (R)
    57%
  • State Sen. John DeFrancisco (R)
    9%

The couple donated about $53,000 to a variety of environmental, education, arts and children’s charities as well as homeless shelters and a public library, according to their tax return.

Nixon’s campaign allowed reporters to review the tax records on Friday, May 4.

Cuomo, the two-term incumbent from New Castle, released his tax returns last month.

Nixon is married to Christine Marinoni, who left her New York City government job earlier this year.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.