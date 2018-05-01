Nixon Releases Tax Returns: Candidate, Wife Earned $1.9M In 2017

Cynthia Nixon, the “Sex and the City” television star who faces Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary for governor has released tax returns showing she and her wife reported income of $1.9 million last year, according to multiple news reports.

The couple donated about $53,000 to a variety of environmental, education, arts and children’s charities as well as homeless shelters and a public library, according to their tax return.

Nixon’s campaign allowed reporters to review the tax records on Friday, May 4.

Cuomo, the two-term incumbent from New Castle, released his tax returns last month.

Nixon is married to Christine Marinoni, who left her New York City government job earlier this year.

