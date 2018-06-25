Nixon Sees Path To Albany Statehouse After Primary Shocker

Long-shot gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon capitalized on Tuesday's stunning upset of New York Democratic powerbroker and U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley, saying it shows voters are open to rejecting incumbents across the state.

"What a truly special night!" Nixon, best known as the TV actor from "Sex And The City," wrote on Twitter: "Excited to have spent it with @Ocasio2018 celebrating her historic win."

Nixon, an education activist seeking to defeat Gov. Andrew Cuomo, was referring to Alexandria ­Ocasio-Cortez, the victorious 28-year-old political newcomer.

On June 25, one day before Tuesday's primary election, Nixon endorsed the fellow long-shot in her 14th Congressional District bid to defeat Crowley.

“This is a victory for the people over the powerful, for the grass roots over the establishment, for progressive Democrats over corporate Democrats,” Nixon said in a statement. “This is what happens when you give people a choice. They show up and they reject the status quo.”

Nixon added, without naming Cuomo: “They reject the career politicians who have been financed by big banks, luxury real estate developers, and multigenerational political machines.”

Nixon's campaign faces weak public polling figures and has struggled to gain on Cuomo, a two-term incumbent from New Castle, who has far more political clout and campaign money than the Manhattan actor turned education activist.

After news organizations projected Crowley’s Tuesday night upset, Cuomo turned to Twitter to congratulate Alexandria ­Ocasio-Cortez, the new Democratic Party nominee.

“Congratulations to all Democratic winners tonight,” Cuomo wrote. “NY’s Democrats turned out in extraordinary strength to be heard. We must harness this blue wave of energy to continue to move NY and the country forward and ride it over the Trump administration’s hateful agenda in November.”

