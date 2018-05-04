Nixon Taunts Cuomo About Silence On One-On-One Debate Offer

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Democratic Party challenger, Cynthia Nixon, says she is ready for a one-on-one debate?

But is New Castle's Cuomo?

Time will tell.

Nixon's video challenge can be watched on Twitter by clicking here.

Nixon tweeted: "So, big news, WABC and their partners have offered to host a televised debate between myself and Governor Cuomo....and I accept their invitation."

Another Tweet by Nixon read: "So, what’s it going to be @NYGovCuomo? Just you and me, on a stage. No huge multi-candidate free-for-all like you always insist on. One on one. No distractions, and nowhere to hide. Your move."

