Ousted NY Attorney General Schneiderman Will Get State Pension, Reports Say

Despite his unceremonious ousting earlier this year amid abuse claims from multiple women, former New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman will receive his state pension in full.

Schneiderman, who had been an outspoken advocate of the #MeToo movement, was accused by four women of physical abuse in a New Yorker article that came out in May, leading to his resignation and investigation into the alleged incidents.

Although he remains under investigation, Schneiderman will receive $63,948 a year for his nearly 20-year career as an elected official, according to multiple reports. According to the New York Law Journal , Schneiderman filed for retirement on June 5 and will receive a gross monthly pension of $5,329.

The report notes that even if Schneiderman is convicted, the former AG will still be able to collect his pension in full.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has designated Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas as a special prosecutor in the case to investigate and potentially prosecute Schneiderman if the claims are true. Schneiderman has vehemently denied the claims since they surfaced.

"In the privacy of intimate relationships, I have engaged in role-playing and other consensual sexual activity,” Schneiderman said in a statement earlier this year. “I have not assaulted anyone. I have never engaged in non-consensual sex, which is a line I would not cross."

In a letter to Singas, Cuomo praised the women who stepped forward and called the allegations “disturbing.”

"News of former Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's alleged improprieties as the State's chief legal officer are grossly disturbing and must be fully investigated," Cuomo wrote in the letter. "The brave women who chose to come forward deserve swift and definitive justice in this matter.”

"In addition to investigating the specific allegations outlined against Schneiderman in the article, the Special Prosecutor shall investigate facts in the article suggesting that the Attorney General staff and office resources may have been used to facilitate alleged abusive liaisons referenced in the article."

