President Trump's Brother Donates To Molinaro Campaign For Governor

Republican gubernatorial candidate Marc Molinaro has said he didn’t vote for President Donald Trump and instead wrote in former Republican Congressman Chris Gibson for president in 2016.

That didn’t stop the president’s brother, Robert Trump of Millbrook, from giving $25,000 to Molinaro’s campaign for governor, according to news reports.

Dutchess County Executive Molinaro announced plans to challenge Andrew Cuomo of New Castle during a press conference at the Albany Hilton Hotel on April 2, as reported here by Daily Voice.

Molinaro once held annual campaign fundraisers at Trump National Golf Club Hudson Valley in Hopewell Junction, spending nearly $40,000 there in 2012-13.

The campaign of Molinaro’s opponent, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, has sought to portray Molinaro as a “Trump clone,” a charge Molinaro disputes.

Robert Trump was involved in the Trump Organization before retiring.

“Robert Trump and Anne Marie Pallan are friends and constituents,” Katherine Delgado, Molinaro’s campaign spokeswoman, told the Albany Times-Union. “We are grateful for their support.”

Robert Trump and Molinaro co-sponsored a New York delegation party in July 2016 during the GOP presidential convention, as reported here, and appeared together early last year at a fundraiser benefitting veterans as reported here.

Overall Molinaro has collected about $1.1 million in donations, according to campaign finance reports, while Cuomo has more than $31 million in his campaign fund. He is seeking a third four-year term as governor and faces "Sex And The City" actor and education activist Cynthia Nixon in a September Democratic primary before facing Molinaro in November.

