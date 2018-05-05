Schneiderman Resigns As NY Attorney General Amid Abuse Claims

Eric Schneiderman resigned as New York State Attorney General just hours after he was accused of committing physical abuse while in romantic relationships by four women in a New Yorker story published Monday night.

The 63-year-old Schneiderman said his last day on the job will be Tuesday.

“It’s been my great honor and privilege to serve as Attorney General for the people of the State of New York," he said in a statement. "In the last several hours, serious allegations, which I strongly contest, have been made against me.

"While these allegations are unrelated to my professional conduct or the operations of the office, they will effectively prevent me from leading the office’s work at this critical time. I therefore resign my office, effective at the close of business on May 8, 2018.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called for Schneiderman to resign shortly after the New York story was published.

Schneiderman’s replacement will be selected in a joint ballot by the State Assembly and Senate by joint ballot, with the Democratic-controlled State Assembly having more members, with 150 seats, compared to 63 in the Senate.

The four women said Schneiderman slapped them and choked them, sometimes requiring the women to seek medical attention. Two women, Michelle Manning Barish and Tanya Selvaratnam, went on the record by name, saying Schneiderman "threatened to kill them if they broke up with him."

Schneiderman, who has been an advocate against sexual misconduct, denied the allegations prior to his resignation, saying, "In the privacy of intimate relationships, I have engaged in role-playing and other consensual sexual activity. I have not assaulted anyone. I have never engaged in nonconsensual sex, which is a line I would not cross.”

You can read The New Yorker story here.

