Seen Him? Police Search For Suffern Domestic Violence Suspect

Have you seen him?

The Suffern Police Department is asking the public's help in their search for a 37-year-old suspect.

Juan Castillo-Reza is wanted on multiple charges stemming from domestic violence incidents. The charges are first-and second-degree criminal contempt, third-degree assault, criminal possession of a controlled substance and harassment.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Suffern Police at 845-357-2300.

