Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills




Seen Him? Police Search For Suffern Domestic Violence Suspect

Daily Voice
Juan Castillo-Reza
Juan Castillo-Reza Photo Credit: Suffern Police Department

Have you seen him?

The Suffern Police Department is asking the public's help in their search for a 37-year-old suspect.

Juan Castillo-Reza is wanted on multiple charges stemming from domestic violence incidents. The charges are first-and second-degree criminal contempt, third-degree assault, criminal possession of a controlled substance and harassment.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Suffern Police at 845-357-2300.





