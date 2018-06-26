Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Brother Of NY Giants Player Charged In Killing Of Spring Valley Native
politics

Trump Jr.: Jeanine Pirro Would Be 'Awesome' On Supreme Court

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Jeanine Pirro outside of a wooded area in Chappaqua, where she sought to find Hillary Clinton.
Jeanine Pirro outside of a wooded area in Chappaqua, where she sought to find Hillary Clinton. Photo Credit: Twitter via @JudgeJeanine

Fox news host Judge Jeanine Pirro as a U.S. Supreme Court nominee?

Don't rule it out, according to a reliable source: namely Donald Trump Jr.

"This would be pretty awesome,"" President Trump's eldest son wrote here on Twitter.

Pirro, 67, is a former Westchester County District Attorney and judge. She currently is the host of Fox News Channel's "Justice with Judge Jeanine.'

At least a half dozen other judges' names have been floated as potential successors to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, who announced his retirement earlier Wednesday.

Pirro, meanwhile, tweeted: "Justice Kennedy retiring -- great opportunity to make America great again!"

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.