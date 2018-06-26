Trump Jr.: Jeanine Pirro Would Be 'Awesome' On Supreme Court

Fox news host Judge Jeanine Pirro as a U.S. Supreme Court nominee?

Don't rule it out, according to a reliable source: namely Donald Trump Jr.

"This would be pretty awesome,"" President Trump's eldest son wrote here on Twitter.

Pirro, 67, is a former Westchester County District Attorney and judge. She currently is the host of Fox News Channel's "Justice with Judge Jeanine.'

At least a half dozen other judges' names have been floated as potential successors to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, who announced his retirement earlier Wednesday.

Pirro, meanwhile, tweeted: "Justice Kennedy retiring -- great opportunity to make America great again!"

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.