Trump Says He May Pardon Fellow Hudson Valley Estate Owner Martha Stewart

President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday that he is considering pardoning Martha Stewart and commuting former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich's sentence.

Both Trump and Stewart own sprawling multi-million dollar estates in Northern Westchester.

Trump floated the idea of pardoning or commuting the sentences of the two former "Apprentice" series stars on May 31, just hours after he pardoned the conservative author and filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza. Last week, Trump pardoned Jack Johnson, a deceased boxer.

Trump is weighing the Stewart pardon as his attorney Rudy Giuliani compares Trump's dilemma about whether to testify before special counsel Robert Mueller to Stewart's prosecution for insider trading.

Stewart, of Katonah, was convicted of conspiracy, obstruction and making false statements to investigators -- the latter of which Giuliani cited as a reason why Trump should not sit for an FBI interview.

Trump owns a 230-acre Bedford estate that straddles three towns along Byram Lake in Westchester. Seven Springs, built in 1919 by Washington Post owner Eugene Meyer (the father of Katherine Graham), was purchased by Trump in 1996 for $7.5 million. Its value has soared beyond three times that figure.

Katonah's Stewart has rebounded from serving five months in a West Virginia prison by launching new business ventures as reported here by Daily Voice.

New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood blasted Trump's recent flurry of pardons.

“President Trump’s latest pardon makes crystal clear his willingness to use his pardon power to thwart the cause of justice, rather than advance it. By pardoning Dinesh D’Souza, President Trump is undermining the rule of law by pardoning a political supporter who is an unapologetic convicted felon. First it was Sheriff Joe Arpaio. Then it was Scooter Libby. Now it’s Dinesh D’Souza," Underwood said. "We can’t afford to wait to see who will be next. Lawmakers must act now to close New York’s double jeopardy loophole and ensure that anyone who evades federal justice by virtue of a politically expedient pardon can be held accountable if they violate New York law.”

In April, the Attorney General’s office sent a letter to state lawmakers urging them to close the loophole so that individuals who broke state law could not evade accountability for any crimes as a result of a strategically-timed pardon by the President.

The state legislation, which was introduced last month,

