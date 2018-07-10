Contact Us
Twitter Storm: Upset Winner Ocasio-Cortez Spars With Defeated Incumbent

Jon Craig
Joe Lombardi
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez celebrates her Democratic Party upset win over U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley last month. Fans of TV's "Sex And The City" might recognize the woman on the right: Cynthia Nixon, a gubernatorial candidate.
Progressive Democratic congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez -- a Yorktown High School graduate -- accused her former primary opponent U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley of mounting a third party challenge after her stunning upset of the powerful House Democrat in June.

In this New York Time's article, a spokeswoman for Crowley said he would not run a third-party campaign:

Asked about Crowley’s plans regarding the Working Families Party line, the campaign spokeswoman said: “Joe Crowley is a Democrat. He’s made clear he is not running for Congress and supports the Democratic nominee in NY-14.”

But Ocasio-Cortez tweeted: "@repjoecrowley stated on live TV that he would absolutely support my candidacy. Instead, he’s stood me up for all 3 scheduled concession calls. Now, he’s mounting a 3rd party challenge against me and the Democratic Party. . . "

Bill Lipton, state director for the Working Families Party, told The Daily Beast, in this article, that he hoped Crowley would switch his residency in order to fix this problem: "It is disappointing that Crowley has refused to vacate the Working Families Party ballot line," Lipton said. "He chose not to show Ocasio-Cortez and the WFP respect by allowing us to put Ocasio-Cortez on our ballot line. WFP is giving all we have to electing Ocasio-Cortez and other progressive insurgents all across the nation."

Earlier Daily Voice coverage of Ocasio-Cortez' local roots can be found by clicking here.

