Woman Shouts Vulgarities, Takes Swing At Cuomo During Interview With Press

A woman shouted vulgarities before being arrested during an impromptu news conference by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
A woman shouted vulgarities before being arrested during an impromptu news conference by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

An irate woman disrupted an impromptu news conference being held by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in Albany on Wednesday — swearing and taking a swing at him before she was arrested by state troopers.

This video of the incident contains vulgarities.

The unidentified woman emerged from the state police station inside the state Capitol while Cuomo of New Castle was standing nearby, discussing an earlier arrest of a Daily News reporter who was caught using his cellphone in violation of posted rules.

“Did you know this office doesn’t want to submit a complaint of a sexual harassment I had here? NDA? And they went, they took out a rifle on me Friday, here?” she shouted, according to video posted on YouTube.

