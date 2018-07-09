Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Area Business Complex Hits Market For $2.2M

This prime office space is up for sale for $2.2 million. Photo Credit: Provided
Another angle of the prime office space that is up for sale for $2.2 million. Photo Credit: Provided
Another angle of the prime office space that is up for sale for $2.2 million. Photo Credit: Provided

If you're looking to move a major business to an affordable location within New York state, you may be in luck.

For $2.2 million, investors can buy an Ulster County business complex on Enterprise Drive in Kingston.

The office park includes 394,631 square feet of rentable space, has plenty of parking and access to major highways -- and is in a very affordable, fast developing region of New York state.

The office park, now vacant, was built in 1958.

More details about the investment property can be found by clicking here.

