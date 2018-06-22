Development Company Buys Former IBM Site In Hudson Valley

A Beacon development company, RWHPA LLC, has purchased the former IBM West/Bright solar 125-acre campus in East Fishkill in a deal brokered by McGrath Realty, Inc.

The deal, which was two years in the making, was closed this month for an undisclosed amount.

The land includes three flex buildings and 70 acres of land, the realty company said.

According to McGrath, the town of East Fishkill and Dutchess County government were involved in the process, especially the economic development sector because of its layout in such "a fast growing commercial and industrial region," he added.

The site is also geared toward data-driven companies, with ample power available and offers the opportunity for a vast array of commercial and governmental purposes, McGrath added.

The campus is situated in the heart of the Route-52/I-84 corridor which had further improved its value and made the deal a high-profile transaction.

"Undoubtedly, there will be a lot of expectations and anticipation as developmental activities kick into full swing," he wrote. "More and more opportunities are opening up as the campus is bound to attract large-scale organizations and tech outfits to take up its large complexes."

McGrath envisions other businesses that will be attracted to the area could include retail, data centers, hotels, agro tourism professionals, biotech and several office spaces, among many others.

In the end, he expects the transaction to bring a lot of commercial and technological attention to the area.

