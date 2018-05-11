Ex-Giants Coach Sells Bergen County Smart House

Former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo has listed his Bergen County home.

The 7,500-square-foot Franklin Lakes home was listed at $2.9 million on Zillow this weekend, two years after McAdoo and his wife, Toni, purchased it in May 2016 (after his promotion to head coach on the team). McAdoo was fired the following year after the team started the season 2-10.

The house has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and sits on just more than two acres of land.

It is described on Zillow as being a private modern-day estate with everything controlled by smart technology from your phone. Features include:

Pool with party settings/retractable cover

Outdoor cooing station with BBQ/refrigerater

Outdoor fireplace

Water filtration system

Two laundry rooms

Three-car garage

CLICK HERE FOR THE LISTING.

