real estate

Hudson Valley Office Building Listed At $17.5M

This office building is for sale for $17.5 million at 465 Columbus Ave. in Valhalla. Photo Credit: Provided
An interior view of an office building for sale for $17.5 million in the Town of Mount Pleasant. Photo Credit: Provided

A centrally located Westchester property with nearly 100,000 square feet of office space is up for sale for $17.5 million.

The business property at 465 Columbus Ave. in Valhalla is more than 92 percent occupied with some high-profile public and private tenants -- including medical companies and state agencies.

The offices were built in 1986 and extensively renovated in 2016.

More details about the property can be found by clicking here:

