Mahwah House Listed At $1.5M Is Private Getaway Right Here

A Mahwah house with breathtaking views of the Ramapo Mountains is listed at $1.579 million.

The mountain top retreat sits on more than 2.8 acres on the quiet and private cul-de-sac Weathervane Court.

Stone and mill-work are featured outside with the indoor grand foyer opening to the dining and great rooms (with fireplace).

The house also features a custom kitchen with gourmet appliances, a two-story breakfast room, dark hardwood floors and floor-to-ceiling windows.

There are five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

