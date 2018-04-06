Most Expensive Home Ever In Paramus Sold To Ex-New York Jet

Former New York Jet and current radio sports talk show host Willie Colon broke records with the recent purchase of his new Bergen County home.

Colon and his wife, Aikisha, bought the six-bedroom and seven-bathroom home for $2.5 million in early May, after it had been on Zillow for nearly a year, NJ.com reports .

It was the most expensive home to have ever been sold in the borough, the article says.

The house is more than 10,000 square feet and boasts a movie theater, sauna and game room, and backs up onto two acres of land.

FULL ZILLOW LISTING.

