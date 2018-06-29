Sold! Two Buildings Go For $14.75M In Hudson Valley

A commercial landlord has expanded his influence along Westchester's "Platinum Mile" with a $14.75 million purchase.

Robert Weisz, founder and CEO of RPW Group of Rye Brook, said his company bought two Class A office buildings at 925-1025 Westchester Ave. on the border of West Harrison and White Plains.

The purchase of the 192,711-square-foot property was announced by CBRE, a commercial real estate company that brokered the deal along with Ten-X.

The complex, formerly owned by Normandy Real Estate Partners, sits on 11.7 acres near the I-287/Hutchinson River Parkway interchange. The property is currently 65 percent leased, according to CBRE

Weisz, a major office developer and landlord with properties in Westchester and Fairfield counties, said he buys buildings that need attention,.

RPW Group also owns 800 Westchester Ave. in Rye Brook and 1133 Westchester Ave. in White Plains.

The Platinum Mile corridor along I-287 has undergone major redevelopment in recent years as many former corporate headquarters complexes have been repurposed.

At 103-105 Corporate Park Drive in Harrison, Toll Brothers demolished two outdated office buildings and is constructing a 421-unit rental apartment complex on the site.

On a 20-acre site in the same office park, Wegmans Food Market is replacing three old office buildings with a 125,000-square-foot supermarket in Harrison as reported here by Daily Voice.

In 2015, the Platinum Mile welcomed its first new office building in more than 25 years on at 3030 Westchester Ave., also in Harrison, as reported here by Daily Voice.

The grand opening of an 85,000-square-foot facility by WESTMED Medical Group included a major facelift to three adjoining offices built in the late 1960s. They once headquartered the Melville Group -- a large retail holding corporation that changed its name to CVS Corp. in 1996 during a massive reorganization.

