Suffern Restaurateurs Buy Foreclosed Passaic Landmark For $990G

The Wayne Paris Inn was auctioned off Wednesday to one of seven different bidders for $990,000, real estate officials said.

Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company President Max Spann, Jr., could not immediately release the name of the new owner but said he owns several North Jersey and Rockland County restaurants.

The popular 17,000-square-foot banquet hall, a longtime landmark in Wayne and surrounding areas, closed in April 2017.

"The place needs a lot of work," Spann said of the Alps Road establishment.

The new owners intend on reopening the facility as a restaurant and catering hall but Spann is not sure if they will be keeping or changing its name.

