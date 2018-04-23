Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Cuomo Sends Cease, Desist Letter To ICE, Citing 'Reckless' Enforcement
real estate

Suffern Restaurateurs Buy Foreclosed Passaic Landmark For $990G

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The Wayne Paris Inn was auctioned off Wednesday for $990,000.
The Wayne Paris Inn was auctioned off Wednesday for $990,000. Photo Credit: Google Maps

The Wayne Paris Inn was auctioned off Wednesday to one of seven different bidders for $990,000, real estate officials said.

Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company President Max Spann, Jr., could not immediately release the name of the new owner but said he owns several North Jersey and Rockland County restaurants.

The popular 17,000-square-foot banquet hall, a longtime landmark in Wayne and surrounding areas, closed in April 2017.

"The place needs a lot of work," Spann said of the Alps Road establishment.

The new owners intend on reopening the facility as a restaurant and catering hall but Spann is not sure if they will be keeping or changing its name.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.