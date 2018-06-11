Tom Brokaw Lists Hudson Valley Estate For $6.3 Million

Revered newsman Tom Brokaw has put his 56-acre Pound Ridge complex on the market for more than $6 million.

Brokaw, who was recently accused of sexual misconduct, purchased the family retreat at 43 South Bedford Road, in 1999 for $4,255,000 according to property records.

The NBC legend listed the property for $6,300,000 with Kathy Sloane of Brown Harris Stevens and Muffin Dowdle of Ginnel Real Estate, according to Ginnel Real Estate

Located about 50 miles north of Manhattan, the compound, which includes enough room to build additional homes, includes five-bedroom, a 5-acre lake and a lakeside pool with a pool house.

The Zillow listing says the European-inspired country house offers stunning interior spaces with wide-plank pine floors, Venetian plaster walls, exposed beams and walls of glass to capture the views. The home sports vaulted ceilings, stone fireplaces and a screened porch that overlooks the water.

