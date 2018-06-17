Contact Us
East Ramapo Taxpayers Defeat School Budget Revote

Jon Craig
East Ramapo Central School District voters rejected a second attempt to pass a proposed operating budget for the next school year.on Tuesday, June 19.

According to early, unofficial results, 2,509 East Ramapo voters supported the school budget proposal, while 3,137 were against it.

Because the $273.3 million budget vote failed again, school officials now must cut $4.3 million in spending. That means the East Ramapo Board of Education may have to eliminate summer school, athletics, extracurricular activities, electives and an undisclosed number of staff.

After the school district's $237.3 million proposal was defeated by voters on May 15, the Board of Education opted to put the same spending plan up for a second vote.

Officials are required by law to resort to a contingency budget.

The proposed budget included new sports uniforms, a choir program for fifth- and sixth-graders, an elementary school marching band, a middle school spring musical and theater class for third- through sixth-grades.

Of East Ramapo's 33,500 students, an estimated 25,000 attend private schools.

