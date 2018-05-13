Contact Us
East Ramapo Voters Reject School Budget

Voters in the East Ramapo School District defeated Tuesday's proposed $237 million budget plan for next year. All other Rockland County school budgets and propositions passed.
Every school district in Rockland County, except one, passed proposed school budgets for 2018-19 on Tuesday: East Ramapo taxpayers, by a vote of 3,342 to 2,728, rejected a proposed $237.3 million budget, which would have increased spending by 2.7 percent next year.

The East Ramapo School District and its Board of Education now have to develop a revised budget proposal for a second vote. If that one is defeated, the district would revert to a contingency budget.

All other school spending propositions in Rockland County were approved by voters. A summary of those ballot issues was reported .by Daily Voice here.

