East Ramapo Voters Reject School Budget

Every school district in Rockland County, except one, passed proposed school budgets for 2018-19 on Tuesday: East Ramapo taxpayers, by a vote of 3,342 to 2,728, rejected a proposed $237.3 million budget, which would have increased spending by 2.7 percent next year.

The East Ramapo School District and its Board of Education now have to develop a revised budget proposal for a second vote. If that one is defeated, the district would revert to a contingency budget.

All other school spending propositions in Rockland County were approved by voters. A summary of those ballot issues was reported .by Daily Voice here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.