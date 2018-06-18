Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Four Students Hospitalized In Pearl River School Bus Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Emergency officials are on the scene of a school bus crash in Pearl River.
Emergency officials are on the scene of a school bus crash in Pearl River. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Several students from Pearl River Middle School have been transported to area hospitals for examination following a school bus crash with another vehicle.

According to Lt. David Mellin with the Orangetown Police, the crash took place early Thursday afternoon on Center Street in Pearl River.

Pearl River Schools Superintendent Marco Pochintesta said four students were hospitalized for evaluation.

"The remaining students were either picked up at the scene or were transported home on a replacement bus," Pochintesta said.

"At this time only minor injuries were reported," Mellin said. "Several students were subsequently transported to area hospitals for examination."

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

