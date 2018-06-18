Four Students Hospitalized In Pearl River School Bus Crash

Several students from Pearl River Middle School have been transported to area hospitals for examination following a school bus crash with another vehicle.

According to Lt. David Mellin with the Orangetown Police, the crash took place early Thursday afternoon on Center Street in Pearl River.

Pearl River Schools Superintendent Marco Pochintesta said four students were hospitalized for evaluation.

"The remaining students were either picked up at the scene or were transported home on a replacement bus," Pochintesta said.

"At this time only minor injuries were reported," Mellin said. "Several students were subsequently transported to area hospitals for examination."

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

