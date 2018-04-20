Contact Us
schools

Nanuet School District Announces Change In Start Times

Nanuet Senior High School will start and end school later next year.
Nanuet Senior High School students will get to sleep an hour later next year -- or exercise, or do homework, under a newly announced school calendar.

Nanuet school officials announced online here that to "benefit the unique needs of high school students," next year's start time will move from 7:20 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

That means high school will be dismissed at 3:10 p.m. instead of 2 p.m.

There are slight changes in start and end times for other schools in the Nanuet Union Free School District.

A. MacArthur Barr Middle School will start at 7:45 a.m. instead of 7:50 a.m. and end at 2:45 p.m. instead of 2:50 p.m.

5-6 Academy of Excellence also will start at 7:45 a.m. instead of 7:50 a.m. and end at 2:45 p.m. instead of 2:50 p.m.

Highview Elementary and George W. Miller Elementary Schools will start at 9:05 a.m. instead of 9 a.m. Both elementary schools will end at 3:35 p.m. instead of 3:30 p.m.

