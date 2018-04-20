Nanuet School District Announces Change In Start Times

Nanuet Senior High School students will get to sleep an hour later next year -- or exercise, or do homework, under a newly announced school calendar.

Nanuet school officials announced online here that to "benefit the unique needs of high school students," next year's start time will move from 7:20 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

That means high school will be dismissed at 3:10 p.m. instead of 2 p.m.

There are slight changes in start and end times for other schools in the Nanuet Union Free School District.

A. MacArthur Barr Middle School will start at 7:45 a.m. instead of 7:50 a.m. and end at 2:45 p.m. instead of 2:50 p.m.

5-6 Academy of Excellence also will start at 7:45 a.m. instead of 7:50 a.m. and end at 2:45 p.m. instead of 2:50 p.m.

Highview Elementary and George W. Miller Elementary Schools will start at 9:05 a.m. instead of 9 a.m. Both elementary schools will end at 3:35 p.m. instead of 3:30 p.m.

