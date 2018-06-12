Contact Us
New Active Shooter Drill Held At Ramapo High School

The Ramapo Police Department held another active shooter drill, this time at the high school. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
All hands were on deck in Ramapo again this week, as police officers conducted several drills at Ramapo High School, after conducting similar drills at Chestnut Ridge Middle School three weeks ago.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department conducted active shooter and rapid deployment training at Ramapo HS on Tuesday afternoon, June 12, sending officers into the building to reenact what may happen during a potential crisis situation involving a gunman.

The training comes nearly a month after the Friday, May 18 shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, that took the lives of 10 people. According to CNN, there have been 23 school shootings in 2018 where someone was hurt or killed - an average of one per week. In response to the rash of school shootings, police in Ramapo have increased efforts and training to help prevent a potential tragedy in local schools.

