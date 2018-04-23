New Forbes Rankings Reveal Best Value Colleges In New York

A new study by Forbes ranks New York state's top universities by the value of their education.

Topping the nationwide study is Columbia University in New York City, which ranked 27th overall. The Ivy League institution's annual tuition is $53,000.

Colgate University in Hamilton, N.Y., placed 37th nationwide. It's annual tuition is $49,970

Stony Brook University ranked 41st overall. Stony Brook, as a State University of New York institution, enjoys a reduced annual tuition of $8,855.

An even better financial deal, according to Forbes study, is the City University of New York at Queens College. The CUNY college ranked 51st and has an average annual tuition of $6,938.

SUNY Binghamton was ranked 52nd by Forbes. Binghamton University's annual tuition averages $9,053.

Vassar College in Poughkeepsie was ranked 57th, but its annual tuition ranked among the highest in New York state at $51,250.

Cornell University, which has campuses in Ithaca, Manhattan and Roosevelt Island, ranked 58th. The Ivy League institution's annual tuition averages $49,116.

Barnard College in New York ranked 67th. It's annual tuition is $47,631.

CUNY at Brooklyn College ranked 70th. It's annual tuition also ranked among the lowest nationwide at $6,838.

Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y. ranked 71st. It's annual tuition is $49,500.

Cooper Union in New York City ranked 78th. It's annual tuition is $42,650.

Yeshiva University, also in New York City, ranked 85th with an annual tuition of $39,530.

CUNY at Hunter College in New York City ranked 92nd. It's annual tuition, also a "bargain," among the colleges ranked by Forbes, is $6,782.

Also making the top 100 list and one of the most affordable colleges rated by Forbes was The City College of New York. It ranked 93rd with an annual tuition of $6,689.

Forbes full list can be found by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.