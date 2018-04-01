New State Budget Includes $1B For Schools In 2018-19, And Some Aid 'Losers'

The new state budget for 2018-19 includes about $1 billion in extra funding for public schools, but not all area school districts are winners.

In fact, several are big losers of state taxpayer assistance according to this database published by the Poughkeepsie Journal.

The state budget's $1 billion increase in school aid brings the total to a record $26.7 billion statewide.

In Westchester, Briarcliff Manor found itself losing nearly 8 percent in state aid compared to the current school year. Other Westchester "losers" include Pleasantville, Valhalla, Katonah-Lewisboro and North Salem.

Every school district in Putnam County is expected to get an increase in state budget assistance, with Brewster being the biggest winner with a nearly 10 percent hike in taxpayer aid.

In Orange County, Tuxedo and Valley (Montgomery) school districts face state aid cuts, while Greenwood Lake, Middletown, Washingtonville and Kiryas Joel will enjoy taxpayer assistance increases of between 7 and 9 percent in the upcoming year, according to the budget proposal.

In Rockland County, Ramapo (Suffern) and South Orangetown are expected to get cuts in state aid, while the Nyack schools are slated to get a 7.7 percent increase.

Dutchess County also was a winner, with every school district receiving an increase in state aid: They will see taxpayer subsidy hikes ranging from 1.9 percent to 4.5 percent in the next budget.

