New Update: Many Schools Now Closed After Earlier Scheduling Delays

The following schools and school districts in the area have announced closures and delayed starts for Friday, Jan. 5 as a result of the aftermath of Thursday's severe winter storm, including high winds and frigid temperatures.

More than a dozen schools that had initially scheduled delayed openings changed to closures early Friday.

This page will be updated frequently in real time through Thursday morning. Please check back often.

Westchester

Bedford Central School District, closed

Chappaqua Central School District, closed

Croton Harmon School District, two-hour delay

Dobbs Ferry Schools, closed

Eastchester Union Free School District, closed

Greenburgh Central Number 7, closed

Greenburg-Graham Union Free School District, closed

Harrison Central School District, closed

Harvey School, two-hour delay

Hastings-on-Hudson School District, closed

Hendrick Hudson School District, closed

Iona Preparatory School, closed

John F. Kennedy Catholic High School, closed

Katonah-Lewisboro School District, three-hour delay

Irvington Union Free School District, closed

Lakeland Central School District, closed

Masters School, closed

Mount Pleasant-Blythedale UFSD, two-hour delay

Mount Pleasant Central School District, closed

Mount Pleasant Cottage School Union Free School District, two-hour delay

Mount Vernon City School District, closed

New Rochelle Public Schools, closed

North Salem Central School District, closed

Ossining Union Free School District, two-hour delay

Peekskill City School District, closed

Pleasantville Union Free School District, two-hour delay

Putnam-Northern Westchester BOCES, closed

Rye City School District, two-hour delay

Scarsdale Public Schools, two-hour delay

Somers Central School District, three-hour delay

Southern Westchester BOCES, closed

White Plains Public Schools, closed

Yonkers Public Schools, closed

Yorktown Central School District, closed

Putnam

Brewster Central School District, closed

Carmel Central School District, closed

Haldane Central School District, three-hour delay

Garrison Union Free School District, closed

Mahopac Central School District, three-hour delay

Putnam Valley Central School District, three-hour delay

Rockland

Albertus Magnus High School, two-hour delay

East Ramapo Central School District, two-hour delay

North Rockland Central School District, two-hour delay

Pearl River School District, two-hour delay

Rockland BOCES, two-hour delay

South Orangetown Central School District, two-hour delay

Dutchess County

Beacon City School District, one-hour delay

Millbrook Central School District, three-hour delay

Pawling Central School District, two-hour delay

Pine Plains Central School District, three-hour delay

Poughkeepsie City School District, two-hour delay

Rhinebeck Central School District, two-hour delay

Wappingers Central School District, two-hour delay

Orange County

Cornwall Central School District, two-hour delay

Florida Union Free School District, two-hour delay

Goshen Central Schools, two-hour delay

Greenwood Lake Union Free School District, two-hour delay

Highland Falls-Fort Montgomery Central School, two-hour delay

John S Burke Catholic High School, closed

Minisink Valley Central School District, two-hour delay

Monroe-Woodbury Central School District, three-hour delay

Newburgh Enlarged City School District, two-hour delay

Orange-Ulster BOCES, two-hour delay

Pine Bush Central School District, two-hour delay

Tuxedo School District, two-hour delay

Valley Central School District, two-hour delay

Wallkill Central School District, two-hour delay

Warwick Valley Central School District, two-hour delay

