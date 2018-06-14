One Early Dismissal Announced As Schools Prepare For Monday's Extreme Heat

With the heat index expected to reach the 100-degree mark on Monday, school districts in the area are planning ahead, and one has already announced an early dismissal.

The heat index is the combination of actual temperature with humidity.

Monday's actual high temperature in the low-90s that could be record-breaking, and the heat index making it feel like it's around 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Heat advisories are expected to be issued for Monday.

The Newtown Public School District announced late Saturday afternoon it will be on a three-hour emergency early dismissal schedule.

"Due to the expectation for high temperatures on June 18, which will impact classrooms and areas of our buildings that are not air-conditioned, all Newtown Public Schools will be on a three-hour emergency early dismissal schedule," the district said in a statement. "Newtown High School will be released at 11:32 a.m."

The warmup starts Father's Day, which will see temps climb into the upper-80s under plenty of sunshine with the heat index hitting 95 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.