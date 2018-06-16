Polls Open Until 10 P.M. In Revote On East Ramapo School Budget

East Ramapo Central School District voters are getting a second and final chance to pass the proposed operating budget for the next school year.

Polls are open until 10 p.m. on Tuesday, June 19.

If the budget vote fails again, school officials must cut $4.3 million in spending. That means the East Ramapo Board of Education may have to cut summer school, athletics, extracurricular activities, electives and an undisclosed number of staff.

After the school district's $237.3 million proposal was defeated by voters on May 15, the Board of Education opted to put the same spending plan up for a second vote.

The proposal would increase property taxes by about 2.89 percent tax levy increase, within the state's annual tax cap limit.

Other budget highlights include: new sports uniforms, a choir program for fifth- and sixth-graders, an elementary school marching band, a middle school spring musical and theater class for third- through sixth-grades.

Of East Ramapo's 33,500 students, an estimated 25,000 attend private schools.

Polling places in East Ramapo are: Elmwood Elementary, Lime Kiln, Summit Park, Kakiat School, Ramapo High, Aviv Yakov Girls School (formerly Hillcrest Elementary), Louis Kurtz Civic Center, Spring Valley High, Margetts Elementary, Chestnut Ridge, Hemsptead Elementary, Viznitz School (229 Maple Ave.) and the Pascack Community Center.

If you need help figuring out where to vote, click here: www.ercsd.org or call 845-577-6015.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.